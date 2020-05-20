Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change

Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change Following the death of African American man George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter movement protests for racial equality, Cook has said he's "humbled" that the firm's iPhone's and other camera phones have made it impossible to ignore injustices like this.

Speaking to John Dickerson on CBS's '60 Minutes', he said: Speaking to John Dickerson on CBS's '60 Minutes', he said: Speaking to John Dickerson on CBS's '60 Minutes', he said: