Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change

Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change

Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change Following the death of African American man George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter movement protests for racial equality, Cook has said he's "humbled" that the firm's iPhone's and other camera phones have made it impossible to ignore injustices like this.

Speaking to John Dickerson on CBS's '60 Minutes', he said: Speaking to John Dickerson on CBS's '60 Minutes', he said: Speaking to John Dickerson on CBS's '60 Minutes', he said:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tim Cook Publishes Open Letter On Racism [Video]

Tim Cook Publishes Open Letter On Racism

Business Insider reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook has published an open letter on racism. The letter comes after Cook and Apple faced criticism for not speaking up publicly on the death of George Floyd...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Apple has a lot of new products, so we ranked them [Video]

Apple has a lot of new products, so we ranked them

Tim Cook, if you're listening, we're all waiting on those new AirPods.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 02:39Published