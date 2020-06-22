'Rayshard Brooks' life matters' -Rev. Dr. Bernice King

Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of deceased civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking lot, telling his family, "I am here to stand with you."

"This is the great tragedy in our nation that must cease.

We are here because individuals continue to hide behind badges and trainings and policies and procedures, rather than regarding the humanity of others in general and Black Lives specifically," King said.

Brooks' death after being shot twice in the back, with one round piercing his heart, heightened tensions over racism in the United States and police brutality that have raged since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.