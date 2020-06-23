Global  

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Mexico
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the resort town of Huatulco in Southern Mexico.

There were no initial reports of major damage or injuries.

A 7.4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HIT HUATULCO IN SOUTHERN MEXICO THIS MORNING. THERE WERE NO INTIAL REPORTS OF MAJOR DAMAGE OR INJURIES. POWER WAS KNOCKED OUT TO SOME AREAS. REPORTS SAY - THE QUAKE COULD BE FELT IN MEXICO CITY--WHICH IS ABOUT -300- MILES AWAY.



