Covid update: Delhi's worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:51s - Published
From the national capital witnessing its worst one-day increase in cases, to Patanjali's self-professed Covid drug coming under the government's scanner - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's positivity rate, i.e.

Proportion of positive results as compared to total samples tested, has shown a steady rise since last week of May.

The Agra administration asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to withdraw her statement that 28 people died within a span of 48 hours in the city.

Meanwhile, Germany has decided to re-impose lockdown amid rising cases, even as United States of America struggles.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

