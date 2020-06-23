Film production coming to North Iowa

The film industry is largely on pause right now ?

"* iowa is well known on the big screen for being the setting of field of dreams ?

"* set near dyersville in the eastern part of the state.

But imagine putting clear lake and mason city on the filming locations map.

You may have seen bob hummel's work on many movies like dog gone christmas or jeepers creepers.

He's been talking to the people he knows in hollywood about bringing the production of films to the area ?

"* including a remake of the 1960's cycle a go go... it was halted because of the pandemic.

"* and open up a talent "i find out first is there a local college, does that college have a film school in it, is there any kind of film school anywhere, do they have a work program for teenagers.

I like to bring teenagers in and interview them, see what their likes are, see if they're interested."

One idea for a film that hummel would like to shoot in north iowa is a depiction of the 19?

"*93 near drowning of a snowmobiler on clear lake that was brought back to life.

