Player Impact

Reaction continues today after mississippi state running back kylin hill threatens to sit out the season if the state flag isn't changed.

The football star has received a lot of push back on social media.

But many coaches teach their athletes the importance of using their platforms and voices to stand up for what they believe in.

Our quentin smith speaks with area coaches about this philosophy.

He joins us live in the studio with more... joey, life is bigger than sports.

That's what coaches tyrone shorter and chase nicholson try to instill in their players.

While being great on the field is a top priority... these men say it's just as important to be great people off the field.... by being positive role models... this is a common sight for louisville high school coach tyrone shorter... teaching and coaching athletes on the football field... young athletes....he's trying to help mold into young men.

"it's bigger than football to us.

I'm not using these guys just to win championships.

I want to see these guys when they leave this program, when they leave louisville high school, to be successful out in the world."

Part of that success comes with teaching the young men to find their own voices in the world, and letting them know the importance of using role as a player on a championship caliber team to promote a better community.

" we want our guys and we are teaching our guys that we want them to see what's going on, but also use their voice in a positive way, not a negative way."

Nat roughly 40 miles north, chase nicholson at starkville academy is preaching a similar message about standing up for your beliefs.

" i think athletes have to be careful with who they are trying to reach out to and make sure that they are in fact leading a generation of people in a positive direction and not in a selfish direction., make sure they are doing it for the betterment of good and not for themselves."

Nicholson says athletes have a duty and responsibility to use the stage they're on to help bring about change.

The football coach says what that "change" is, is up to the athletes and their views, but social media brings that message to almost everyone in the world.

"they have a stage that's different and they should use that stage.

You hear so much negativity about different athletes who have used it, who haven't used it, why are you not using it, why are you using it, it's always two sides to this thing.

All you can really do is what you think is best for you and what's best for this cause, and can you use that platform in a positive way."

Former msu football players kansas city chiefs linebacker willie gay and kj wright of the seattle seahawks also tweeted messages of support for hill and changing the flag.