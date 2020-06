Obama Criticizes Trump During Fundraiser

Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump at a virtual grassroots fundraiser.

Obama criticized his “shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance.” According to Business Insider he also spoke against Trump labeling COVID-19 as “fake news.” Obama then said he felt bad for “poor Dr. Fauci,” the United States’ top infectious disease expert.

During the fundraiser, Obama endorsed Biden, saying he trusts him to get the country “back on track.”