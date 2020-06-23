Global  

Seal ‘owes his career’ to Joel Schumacher
Singer Seal has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker Joel Schumacher, after he used his track Kiss From a Rose over the end credits of Batman Forever.

