Seal ‘owes his career’ to Joel Schumacher Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published 5 minutes ago Seal ‘owes his career’ to Joel Schumacher Singer Seal has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker Joel Schumacher, after he used his track Kiss From a Rose over the end credits of Batman Forever. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Entertainment News .@Seal admits he owes his career to the late #JoelSchumacher for using his beloved track Kiss from a Rose in Batman… https://t.co/UZygb6GbSn 27 minutes ago Wessex FM SHOWBIZ: Seal talks about how the late Joel Schumacher used 'Kiss from a Rose' in Batman Forever. https://t.co/HoO6fFYdvH 3 hours ago