Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Scattered afternoon showers or a t'storm will be developing again today with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Any shower or t'storm will end this evening, then we'll clear out the skies with lows in the 50s.

It looks like we get a small break in the storms Thursday with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

The risk of storms return late afternoon Friday into Friday night.

We may have to keep an eye on a few of those.