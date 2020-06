Matthew McConaughey presta homenagem a Joel Schumacher Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:37s - Published 5 minutes ago Matthew McConaughey presta homenagem a Joel Schumacher Ator prestou homenagem ao falecido diretor Joel Schumacher, que morreu aos 80 anos, admitindo que sua carreira não teria tido tanto sucesso se não fosse pelo cineasta 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Matthew McConaughey pays tribute to Joel Schumacher



Matthew McConaughey has paid tribute to the late director Joel Schumacher, who has died aged 80, admitting his career wouldn't have been as successful if it wasn't for the filmmaker. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44 Published 19 hours ago