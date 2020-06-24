Absolutely botched painting restoration has sent Twitter spiraling Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Absolutely botched painting restoration has sent Twitter spiraling An art collector in Valencia, Spain reportedly hired a furniture restorer.to come over to clean up his copy of Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s “The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables”.The original piece was painted in 1678 and is an interpretation of two important biblical events: the Immaculate Conception and the Assumption.The furniture restorer charged the art collector almost $1,400 for the job.It appears all went according to plan until the restorer got to the Virgin Mary’s face.which is now completely unrecognizable.While Twitter had a field day making memes out of it, art experts are livid.Fernando Carrera, a professor at the Galician School for the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage.told the Guardian there should be stricter laws in place determining who can restore priceless works of art 0

