Families affected by police killings say 2020 protests give them hope

The protests that have materialized all over the United States are vindicating for the families of Sam DuBose, killed in 2015 by a University of Cincinnati officer, and John Crawford III, shot dead inside a Walmart while holding a BB gun sold by the store.

They saw the spotlight focus on their cases and then vanish — but they're hopeful that the new Black Lives Matter moment will lead to long-term change.