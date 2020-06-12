Andy Murray eyes improvement despite opening Battle of the Brits victory

Andy Murray is looking to improve when he faces Kyle Edmund on Wednesday after beating Liam Broady in his first match in seven months.The Scot won his Battle of the Brits opener, getting the better of the world number 211 by a 6-2 6-2 scoreline.



