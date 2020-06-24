Remarkable luck when pug due to be euthanised is rescued and rehomed within 24 hours

Roscoe, the eight-year-old Pug, is rescued the day he was scheduled to be euthanised in Montreal.

Canada.

The filmer of this adorable video from June 22, showing Roscoe now happy in a park, said, "His owner sent him to be euthanised but an amazing vet saw no evidence of him being aggressive in any way after a thorough examination.

"I happened to be in the waiting room to see the vet with my other dog, an Alaskan Malamute, Sojou.

"Unexpectedly, I piped up and said that I thought I might know people who are looking for a rescue dog.

By fate, a friend who had just lost her 13-year-old Pug named Lilly, three months earlier said her family could offer Roscoe a forever home if he was the right fit.

"Haley had been very down as her father tragically died in an accident saving a young girl's life and Father's Day just passed the day before "The family called the vet, Dr. Gilmour, straight away.

I knew that this was a perfect match, and something incredible was about to happen.

After meeting Roscoe, Haley said yes!

"Roscoe did not hesitate to leave the office all smiles and wagging his curly tail, eager to start his new life with Haley and her family.

This was when the universe clicked into place, and their happily ever after was made."