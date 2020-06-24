Gov. Newsom Talks About 5.8-Magnitude Central California Earthquake
The governor started his press conference on coronavirus by first addressing a quake that just struck the central California area within the past hour.
Magnitude-5.8 Earthquake Hits Central CaliforniaThe quake was centered near the town of Lone Pine. Suzanne Marques reports.
Earthquake felt in Kern CountyA magnitude 5.8 quake was felt in Kern County. It's centered just north of Ridgecrest.
Gov. Newsom Has Power To Pull Funding From Counties that Disregard RulesUnder California's new budget deal, Gov. Newsom now has the power to pull funding from counties that don't adhere to the state's coronavirus rules.