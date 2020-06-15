Protesters in Atlanta hold 'noise demo' in support of Rayshard Brooks' girlfriend

Protesters in Atlanta, Georgia took to the streets outside Fulton County Jail on Tuesday (June 23) to demonstrate against the arrest of Natalie White - the girlfriend of Rayshard Brooks.

Footage shows demonstrators using pots and pans, as well as speakers, to generate sound in a "noise demo." Brooks was killed by Atlanta police two weeks after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Brooks death resulted in another wave of protests.

Natalie White is in custody after being charged with arson after a fast food outlet was set on fire in the wake of Brooks' death.