Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters in Atlanta hold 'noise demo' in support of Rayshard Brooks' girlfriend
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Protesters in Atlanta hold 'noise demo' in support of Rayshard Brooks' girlfriend

Protesters in Atlanta hold 'noise demo' in support of Rayshard Brooks' girlfriend

Protesters in Atlanta, Georgia took to the streets outside Fulton County Jail on Tuesday (June 23) to demonstrate against the arrest of Natalie White - the girlfriend of Rayshard Brooks.

Footage shows demonstrators using pots and pans, as well as speakers, to generate sound in a "noise demo." Brooks was killed by Atlanta police two weeks after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Brooks death resulted in another wave of protests.

Natalie White is in custody after being charged with arson after a fast food outlet was set on fire in the wake of Brooks' death.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Arrest warrant issued for Rayshard Brooks possible girlfriend [Video]

Arrest warrant issued for Rayshard Brooks possible girlfriend

Arrest warrant issued for Rayshard Brooks possible girlfriend, in connection to fire at Wendy's in Atlanta.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
Family of black man killed by police demand change at press conference [Video]

Family of black man killed by police demand change at press conference

Pleading through grief and tears, the family of a black man killed by Atlanta police outside a fast-food drive-thru called on protesters to refrain from violence and demanded changes in the criminal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Tensions between Atlanta citizens and police laid bare in video that shows Wendy's on fire after black man is shot dead by polic [Video]

Tensions between Atlanta citizens and police laid bare in video that shows Wendy's on fire after black man is shot dead by polic

After Rayshard Brooks, a black man shot dead by police, a Wendy's restaurant was burned down and police clash with protesters. Footage shows tear gas being deployed on Saturday night (June 13) when..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:33Published