George R.R. Martin Makes Progress New Game Of Thrones Book

(CNN) Here's one OK thing to come out of this awful, world-wide pandemic: we may finally be getting a new "Game of Thrones" book.

"I have to confess, after half a year of pandemic, I am showing signs of cabin fever.

If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write.

I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress," George R.R.

Martin, author of the series, tweeted Wednesday morning.