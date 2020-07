5.8 earthquake in Lone Pine Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:57s - Published on June 24, 2020 5.8 earthquake in Lone Pine A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit about an hour north of Ridgecrest in the Lone Pine area, with aftershocks shaking the area between Fresno and Bakersfield, north of the Mojave Desert. 0

AN HOUR NORTH OFRIDGECREST IN THE LONE PINEAREA.THE U-S-G-S REPORTING THAT QUAKEHITTING AT 10-40 THISMORNING.AND JUST A FEW MINUTES AFTERTHAT A 3-POINT-6 AND 3-POINT-1HITTING IN THE SAME AREA.AND JUST WITHIN THE LAST FEWMINUTES A COUPLE MORESTRUCK THAT SAME AREA -- THOSEWERE A 4-POINT-6 AND A 2-POINT-8.OF COURSE AS YOU KNOW -- WE'REJUST ABOUT A WEEKAND A HALF AWAY FROM THEANNIVERSARY OF THE 7-POINT-1 AND6-POINT-4 EARTHQUAKES INRIDGECREST.WE'LL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THISAND BRING YOU ANY UPDATES ASSOON AS THEY COME INTO THE 23ABCNEWSROOM.