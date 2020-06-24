Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quake Causes Rockslide At Central California Campsite
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Quake Causes Rockslide At Central California Campsite

Quake Causes Rockslide At Central California Campsite

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake which rocked Central California’s Inyo County Wednesday morning also caused a rockslide at a campground in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

felixromero2013

Felix Romero RT @CBSLA: Wednesday's 5.8-magnitude earthquake which rocked Central California’s Inyo County also caused a rockslide at a campground in th… 3 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles Wednesday's 5.8-magnitude earthquake which rocked Central California’s Inyo County also caused a rockslide at a cam… https://t.co/HfI2MxALRd 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

5.8 earthquake strikes central California [Video]

5.8 earthquake strikes central California

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake just struck near Lone Pine. Some people right here in Las Vegas say they felt the quake.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Plants sway as 5.8 quake strikes eastern part of Central California [Video]

Plants sway as 5.8 quake strikes eastern part of Central California

A 5.8 quake hit Central California early morning on Wednesday (June 24). Footage filmed in Hanford, Kings County, California shows plants in pots swaying.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published
Gov. Newsom Talks About 5.8-Magnitude Central California Earthquake [Video]

Gov. Newsom Talks About 5.8-Magnitude Central California Earthquake

The governor started his press conference on coronavirus by first addressing a quake that just struck the central California area within the past hour.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:23Published