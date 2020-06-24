Quake Causes Rockslide At Central California Campsite
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake which rocked Central California’s Inyo County Wednesday morning also caused a rockslide at a campground in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
5.8 earthquake strikes central CaliforniaA 5.8 magnitude earthquake just struck near Lone Pine. Some people right here in Las Vegas say they felt the quake.
Plants sway as 5.8 quake strikes eastern part of Central CaliforniaA 5.8 quake hit Central California early morning on Wednesday (June 24).
Footage filmed in Hanford, Kings County, California shows plants in pots swaying.
Gov. Newsom Talks About 5.8-Magnitude Central California EarthquakeThe governor started his press conference on coronavirus by first addressing a quake that just struck the central California area within the past hour.