Salute To Food Bank Of New Jersey On Board Of Battleship New Jersey Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s - Published 12 minutes ago It was the celebrate the great work the food bank has done during the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RICHMOND, TRANG DO, CBS-3,"EYEWITNESS NEWS."TRANG, THANK YOU FOR.THAT WILL.SALUTE TODAY TO THE FOODBANK OF SOUTH JERSEY.GUNS WERE FIRED ON BOARDTHE BIG J TODAY.THE BATTLESHIP NEW JERSEY.THIS WAS TO COMMEMORATE THEGREAT WORK THE FOOD BANK HASDONE IN CAMDEN, BURLINGTON,GLOUCESTER AND SALEM COUNTIES.THE FOOD BANK OF SOUTH JERSEYMARKING ITS 35TH ANNIVERSARYAND ITS RESPONSE DURING THEPANDEMIC.MORE THAN 5 MILLION POUNDS OF