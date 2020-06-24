Trump Falsely Claims He Sent National Guard Into Minneapolis
President Donald Trump says he is running for re-election as the "law and order" candidate, but his claims about taking charge during the riots in Minneapolis are false, reports Pat Kessler (2:11).
