Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Falsely Claims He Sent National Guard Into Minneapolis
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Trump Falsely Claims He Sent National Guard Into Minneapolis

Trump Falsely Claims He Sent National Guard Into Minneapolis

President Donald Trump says he is running for re-election as the "law and order" candidate, but his claims about taking charge during the riots in Minneapolis are false, reports Pat Kessler (2:11).

WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 24, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Crowds tear down statues in Madison, attack Wisconsin state senator [Video]

Crowds tear down statues in Madison, attack Wisconsin state senator

Tony Evers has authorized the deployment of the National Guard after protests cause destruction in Madison.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:14Published
'Incredibly Rewarding': Kansas Army National Guardsmen save young girl's life [Video]

'Incredibly Rewarding': Kansas Army National Guardsmen save young girl's life

The group of Soldiers fighting COVID-19 stopped to help when no one else did

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:35Published
National Guard Troops To Test Assisted Living Facilities For Coronavirus [Video]

National Guard Troops To Test Assisted Living Facilities For Coronavirus

The California National Guard is now part of coronavirus testing across Sacramento County.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:30Published