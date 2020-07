Weird wide web: Caterpillar infestation takes over Toronto Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 weeks ago Weird wide web: Caterpillar infestation takes over Toronto This is a sticky situation. Massive caterpillar webbing covered a forest in Toronto, Canada, as the city battles a gypsy moth invasion. "The amount of web and destruction was incredible," the filmer said about the spooky sight along the Humber River. 0

