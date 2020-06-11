HBO Max Restores ‘Gone With The Wind,’ But With Disclaimer

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Why 'Gone With the Wind' Needs a Warning Label, Not a Ban | THR News



After 'Gone With the Wind' was temporarily pulled from HBO Max, the Hollywood Reporter's columnist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is weighing in on the decision. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago

Queen Latifah uncertain over 'Gone With the Wind' return



Queen Latifah has declared she has mixed emotions about the decision by HBO Max executives to reinstate Gone With the Wind. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago