HBO Max Restores ‘Gone With The Wind,’ But With Disclaimer
HBO Max Restores ‘Gone With The Wind,’ But With Disclaimer

HBO Max Restores ‘Gone With The Wind,’ But With Disclaimer

After pulling the controversial movie over its racist historical depictions, HBO Max Wednesday restored “Gone with the Wind” to its streaming platform, but with caveats.

