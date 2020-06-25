Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC

Nearly half of Americans wouldn't date somebody who didn't have the same thermostat etiquette as them, according to new research.

Thermostat etiquette is real, and according to a poll of 2,000 Americans, arguments over thermostats are serious enough that nearly one in four Americans say have ended a friendship because of it.

The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Trane Residential aimed to uncover just how serious Americans take temperature and discovered that the average American says 69 degrees Fahrenheit is the perfect indoor temperature.

But that doesn't mean they are turning their AC's on immediately once it warms up.

The results showed it's not an action they take lightly.

As a testament to mankind's hubris, 67% always think they can beat the heat just fine, but it's never the case.

According to the survey, Americans will torture themselves through five sleepless, sweaty, excruciating nights before finally turning on their AC.

It's a game for a lot of people.

Fifty-five percent of respondents say they feel "defeated" when they finally have to turn their AC on.

One in seven brave souls will put up with the summer heat until August before finally turn on their AC for the year.

With many holding out before turning their AC on, 35% mistakenly think that turning their AC all the way down will help cool their home faster.

"Most of the time people refrain from using their AC because they are trying to save money on energy costs.

You shouldn't have to compromise your comfort for cost savings," said Trane air conditioning product expert Mark Woodruff.

"There are things you can proactively do- like make sure your system is maintained, use a smart thermostat to control when your system runs, and more - to help reduce your energy costs while still helping you feel comfortable in your home." However, nearly one-third of Americans don't think routine maintenance on their AC unit is necessary or important.

"Scheduling regular preventive maintenance is the best way to ensure peak performance Woodruff explained.

"Your system will last longer and run more efficiently if cared for properly.

Servicing your HVAC system can reveal issues that are easy to fix today, but can become big problems if they aren't taken care of.

And most dealers offer annual service programs that include discounts on those annual service inspections." The survey also delved into the idea of weather small talk and found that the average American will have to endure 1,095 boring small talk conversations about the weather every single year.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents admit the weather is their go-to topic of conversation when it comes to small talk, suffering 14 grueling seconds of weather talk per conversation.

The average American spends 256 hours — more than 10 full days — regurgitating the latest and anticipated forecasts and checking the weather four times in a single day.

However, over one in 10 don't actually trust the weather information they receive.

Since some Americans find weather forecasts to be inaccurate and untrustworthy, the lack of confidence in local weather reporting can cause many to struggle with finding a balance between outdoor and indoor temperatures.