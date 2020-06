‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns

Central Tibetan Administration President Lobsang Sangay warned Nepal on China.

Lobsang said Nepal should be careful of China’s tactics.

“Our country was occupied and you could be next,” Lobsang said.

Recently, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides suffered casualties, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Watch the video for more.