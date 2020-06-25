How Liverpool won the Premier League

Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a league title is over after being confirmed as Premier League champions.Here's how the Reds won the Premier League.

Liverpool are now within the touching distance from winning the Premier League, after thrashing...

It’s official! Liverpool are champions of England once again! The Reds have claimed their 19th...

Gary Lineker hailed Liverpool FC as a “magnificent team” after the Reds won the Premier League...

George Anthony RT @AbsoluteChelsea : Frank Lampard has won more Premier League titles for Liverpool than Steven Gerrard did for Liverpool. https://t.co/6mr… 2 seconds ago

sport4fan RT @LivEchoLFC : . @JHenderson : "Here you are, you forgot your drink!" @VirgilvDijk : "You're on live!" 😂😂😂 https://t.co/5NvoEgG36V https:/… 2 seconds ago

Rosa|🤡|🇮🇪 RT @SkySportsPL : “It’s another moment in our lives that we will never forget.” An emotional Jordan Henderson gives his reaction to Liverpo… 2 seconds ago

Mauro Jr 🍁⚽❤️ RT @SkySportsNews : 'It's for our supporters, it's for you out there.' ❤🏆 Jurgen Klopp joins Sky Sports live after Liverpool were crowned P… 2 seconds ago

Abigirl rocks!!✨✨👑 RT @brfootball : Liverpool's title win is the earliest in Premier League history. It's also the latest in Premier League history. 😅 https:/… 1 second ago