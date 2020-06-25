How Liverpool won the Premier League
Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a league title is over after being confirmed as Premier League champions.Here's how the Reds won the Premier League.
Thommo: We are back on our perch!A delighted Phil Thompson says that Liverpool are back on their perch as they claimed the Premier League title.
Liverpool expectant as it awaits a first league title in 30 yearsLiverpool will be crowned Premier League champions should Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday night.
Enrique: Liverpool must strengthen squadJose Enrique told The Football Show that Liverpool will need to strengthen their squad to ensure they are among the challengers for next season's Premier League.