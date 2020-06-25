Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Photo reignites debate over existence of Loch Ness Monster
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Photo reignites debate over existence of Loch Ness Monster

Photo reignites debate over existence of Loch Ness Monster

Steve Challice and his brother visited theUrquhart Castle — the ruins of which sit nextto the Loch Ness — in September 2019.While he was there, he noticed a ripple inthe water near the opposite shoreline.

Hethought it was a large, 8-foot-long fishthat was about 30 feet away from him.“I started taking a couple of shots and then thisbig fish came to the surface and then went backdown again.

It only appeared in one shot andto be honest that was something of a fluke”.Challice decided to share the picture he took,sparking a discussion over whether the watercreature was the Loch Ness Monster.Some people have been convinced that thecreature depicted is the monster, althoughChallice admitted that he has his doubts.“I have to say I don’t believe in the Loch NessMonster … My guess would be that what I capturedwas a catfish or something like that”.The photo also caught the attention ofRoland Watson, who founded the LochNess Mystery blog and had his doubts.“At this point, I am in an ongoing conversationwith Steve as to the objections and concernsI have about this being a Photoshop picture,so we will see where that takes us”.The Daily Record spoke to a digital photographyexpert, who said Challice may have altered theimage’s color saturation and noted the blurrylining around the animal in the picture.Challice, however, deniedthat he did any retouching

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BDNbiz

BDN Business Photo of maskless Janet Mills reignites debate over coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/20ZjxinFug via @bangordailynews 35 minutes ago

pauldobbie2

Paul Dobbie RT @standupmaine: 🤣🤡🤣 BUSTED!!!! Rules for thee, not for me!! @GovJanetMills #mepolitics https://t.co/e2OCrEUh3f 3 hours ago

milford421

Milford Penn RT @bangordailynews: Maskless photo of Janet Mills reignites debate over coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/amR69YjqY4 #mepolitics 3 hours ago

hmr1973

humberto maia Maskless photo of Janet Mills reignites debate over coronavirus restrictions – Bangor Daily News, Read more...… https://t.co/wIu6bXlpLw 3 hours ago

usa_maine_usa

Stars and Stripes @MaineMayorNick The Governor does NOT even go by her own lame guidelines https://t.co/S1liQRGZEH 3 hours ago

bangordailynews

Bangor Daily News Maskless photo of Janet Mills reignites debate over coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/amR69YjqY4 5 hours ago

lonerangerME

Bryon Newcomb Maskless photo of Janet Mills reignites debate over coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/mFzGhwE1su via @bangordailynews @realDonaldTrump 9 hours ago

hmr1973

humberto maia Maskless photo of Janet Mills reignites debate over coronavirus restrictions – Bangor Daily News https://t.co/gZRtnd2ryo 02 visitas 9 hours ago