Tarrant County's Mask Order Causing Confusion For Mansfield Residents
Tarrant County issued a face mask ordinance, but cities like Mansfield, which is also in Johnson and Ellis counties, are confused about enforcement.
Hillsborough leaders get feedback on newly-enacted mask orderHillsborough County leaders are getting feedback from residents on the new mask order.
Face Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect For Tarrant County, 'If You Leave The House - Wear A Mask!'A face mask ordinance for all of Tarrant County was announced this morning as the county reached its second-highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.
What Will A Mask Mandate In Tarrant County Look Like?In anticipation of a mask mandate, we wanted to know just what that would mean for Tarrant Countyr residents.