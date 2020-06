Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore.

According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009.

In the past, the National Park Service didn’t allow fireworks because of a risk in causing wildfires.

The state’s tourism site stated this year shows recovered levels that allow a “safe fireworks display.” Despite wildfires, there is a health concern over 7,500 tickets being sold for the event amid a pandemic.