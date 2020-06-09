Recovered.

Amazon's local fulfillment center gave news 12 an inside look at how they are working to keep workers, and your belongings safe and clean from covid 19.

News 12's taylor bishop has the details.

"the planning was immediate.we had to react quickly after the pandemic hit, and we continue to adjust everyday" after entering the doors of the amazon fulfillment after entering the doors of the amazon fulfillment center, you're greeted with a mandatory thermal imaging temperature check, then you're granted access into amazon's fulfillment center.

"i don't see this changing anytime soon, i'm going to be perfectly honest since we put safety first and we ensure that that ensures the protection of our associates we're going to continue to do all of the same things that we are doing now."

Colored tape lines the floors noting a six-feet social distancing for employees.

New changes have been made to staff areas like break rooms and work zone spaces.

<"two hundred and twenty thousand pairs of gloves, one hundred thousand masks is what we have handed out since we got into this pandemic and we have one hundred and seventy thousand more here" the amazon fufillment center plans to hold on site covid 19 testing for staff and employees in the coming weeks.

"we are not sanitizing the entire building seven days a week, not only with the cleaning crew that you saw today.

We are actually bringing in an outside crew that sprays every common surface for us in the entire building between the two hour window everyday to ensure that we are keeping our associates in a good and safe environment."

When asked if the center has seen any positive cases for covid 19, scanlon says they have and are working to keep numbers from spreading "we do an incredible job with contact tracing and i'm happy to say we have not had a single instance where we have had an associate put another associate at risk" in chattanooga, taylor bishop news