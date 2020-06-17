Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Concerns For High School Football Season
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Concerns For High School Football Season
Concerns For High School Football Season
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Has canceled they're annual hall of fame exhibition game on august 6th due to covid 19.

Not exactly a positive step for playing football this year.

The high school season is just two months away, and there remain plenty of concerns for area coaches.

You get the sense all this coronavirus talk is getting old for high school coaches.

Slaughter:"i'm done anticipating because there's no predicting it.

So as far as i'm concerned, we've got one more day in june which is today, and then we are going to prep for july 6th.

But i can't even prep for july 6th until the ghsa tells me what it's going to look like."

Grider:"when the dead period is over, we're six weeks from playing a football game, so people have to be preparing in a football nature.

Doing things the way we're doing them now.

Speaking for our county, we can't get ready to play a football game right now."

If play begins, there's really no guarantee it will continue.

Slaughter:"the challenge is.

We tend to go at it like nobody is going to get the virus, but the reality is kids are going to get the virus, so how are we going to react to that.

Are we going to shut sports down?

Shut teams down?

Shut position groups down?

Are we going to be a little bit more strategic in our understanding and try to navigate through this thing."

The virus may even affect game planning.

Land:"this year it's like there's a new dimension.

It's not depth because of injury.

It could be depth because of disease, so i'm just challenging our coaches two things.

Keep it really, really simple.

We need to be able to run it.

If we put five mules and a goat out there, we've got to be able to run that offense."

Now i'd pay to see that offense.

Despite the pandemic, high schools still need paying fans to make the season a go.

Grider:"it would be very difficult for us to play without fans, and i don't mean that from an atmosphere situation as much as i do from a financial situation because we're like anybody else.

The fans are what allow your program to operate."

Hopefully we will play, but it could be some ugly football, which is just fine with coach land.

Land:"i'll take bad football against bad football with bad coaching and bad fans and bad officiating.

I'll take it all to make it live and real and in real-time you know.

I just whew.

I've seen all the replays i can stand.

I've memorized the sec history channel or whatever that is."

Mccallie



Related news from verified sources

Can Arizona high school football season start on time with COVID-19 cases spiking?

With coronavirus cases spiking in Arizona, high school football coaches believe the start of season...
azcentral.com - Published

Defending state champion Chandler ranked No. 10 in preseason national high school football poll

The target never leaves Chandler's football program. This year the Wolves come into the season ranked...
azcentral.com - Published

Equipping teams during a pandemic a unique challenge

As football teams from the NFL to the high school level prepare — and hope — for a 2020 season,...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

Scholarshipscom

Scholarships.com Should high school & college sports resume in the fall amid #COVID19 concerns? Some schools are already in pre-seas… https://t.co/OEmmSRnnUV 7 hours ago

The_Coach_Radar

The Coach Radar RT SportsDayHS: UIL to allow live broadcasts of Friday night football in 2020 in response to coronavirus attendance… https://t.co/TjW00UQQQQ 20 hours ago

The_Coach_Radar

The Coach Radar UIL to allow live broadcasts of Friday night football in 2020 in response to coronavirus attendance concerns https://t.co/EHfkWoW9rb 20 hours ago

acharlowmedia

aaron charlow Florida High School suspends 2020 Football Season due to Covid-19 concerns. https://t.co/gfsAx9o8Ic 1 day ago

ZayGotIt_

Zay Prince RT @SportsDayHS: UIL to allow live broadcasts of Friday night football in 2020 in response to coronavirus attendance concerns https://t.co/… 2 days ago

SportsDayHS

SportsDayHS UIL to allow live broadcasts of Friday night football in 2020 in response to coronavirus attendance concerns https://t.co/ws7Lw9rpSD 2 days ago

kdhnews

Killeen Daily Herald As football teams from the NFL to the high school level prepare — and hope — for a 2020 season, one of the unrecogn… https://t.co/6eJWRwDbFA 2 days ago

DPostSports

Denver Post Sports As football teams from the NFL to the high school level prepare — and hope — for a 2020 season, one of the unrecogn… https://t.co/GGwLii5qWO 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

First Mass. high school cancels 2020 football season over COVID-19 [Video]

First Mass. high school cancels 2020 football season over COVID-19

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School became the first Massachusetts program to call off its 2020 football season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:20Published
Forest Hill Patriots take advantage of workouts [Video]

Forest Hill Patriots take advantage of workouts

The Patriots of Forest Hill are back on the field for conditioning as a part of the voluntary workout program. They are anxious for the season to get started but first it's all about staying safe. Head..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:01Published
AAU basketball season in jeopardy amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

AAU basketball season in jeopardy amid coronavirus concerns

Cov Cath head coach Scott Ruthsatz says high school athletes bank on playing AAU basketball to boost their recruiting profiles.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:28Published