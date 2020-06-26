Outdoor sports spike in interest

His business rebound./// since the coronavirus began... people have been finding new ways to keep themselves entertained.

Xxx katie and george... i've found myself spending a lot more time outdoors fishing... but i don't have a boat or a kayak.

A rochester business owner tells me it could be months before i find a kayak on a budget.xxx my sales are probably up 300 percent from last year.

Early on, i was able to bring in more kayaks and canoes but more recently now especially on the kayak front, my suppliers are telling me i can't get anymore kayaks until september which will be too late for us in minnesota.

Robb welch is the owner of tyrol ski and sports in rochester that 300?

"* percent increase in sales helped his business get out from under the current brought on by covid?

"*19.

We were closed for probably seven weeks which was hard for any retail business but since we reopened in may 18th ish or so, we've had a very good response welch says he thinks the uptick in interest is because people aren't traveling long distances ?

"* because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

One theory i have is people aren't traveling for far away destinations, they're not doing international travel.

They're looking for more staycations closer to home activities.

Especially bpating, it's a family unit or a small group isolating activity and it's great fun to be relaxing on the water.

If it were a normal summer and you didn't want to purchase your own vessel.... you could rent one.

Welch says they're currently not offering that option.

We don't understand the whole virus transmission thing.

We don't want to play a part in having any contaminated