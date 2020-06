Financial Focus for May 25, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:19s - Published 9 minutes ago Financial Focus for May 25, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ALL UP A LITTLE MORE THAN 1PERCENT.AND GAMING...BOYD GAMING IS DOWN MORE THAN 4PERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IS DOWNABOUT 1 PERCENT.MGM RESORTS IS DOWN MORE THAN 1PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS IS UP SLIGHTLY.WYNN RESORTS IS DOWN MORE THAN2 PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS IS DOWN 7PERCENT.IN TONIGHT'S....FINANCIAL FOCUS...ANOTHER -1- AND A HALF MILLIONPEOPLE.....FILED FIRST TIME UNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS....LAST WEEK..ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OFLABOR.SINCE MID-MARCH...MORE THAN...-47- MILLION PEOPLE HAVEFILED..... NEW JOBLESS CLAIMS.AS STATES RE-OPEN...THE U-S LABOR MARKET ISIMPROVING..BUT..THE JOBLESS CLAIMS ARE STILLHIGHER.....THAN THEY HAVE EVER BEEN....BEFORE THE PANDEMIC.SOME SENIORS ARE BEING CHARGEDEXTRA FOR CORONAVIRUS CARE ATLIVING FACILITIES.ACCORDING TO U-S-A TODAY...RESIDENTS AND FAMILY MEMBERSHAVE FILED COMPLAINTS ABOUTUNFAIR BILLING PRACTICESRELATED TO THE PANDEMIC.SOME EXPENSES INCLUDE PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT.."CHAMBERS" WHERE WORKERS CANCHANGE INTO P-P-E...AND PAYING FOR CARECOORDINATION.SOME COMPANIES SAY THE COSTSARE JUSTIFIED...BECAUSE THEY ARE TAKING EXTRAPRECAUTIONS.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..











