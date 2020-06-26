Area police departments see increase in fireworks calls

Certain fireworks are allowed on private property not public property.

State./// new on daybreak new on daybreak, both the rochester police department and albert lea police department say they're seeing an increase in calls about fireworks.

As we're just around the corner from the week of the 4th of july ?

"* those complaints are expected to continue.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson has everything you need to know about calling in a complaint ?*- or setting off fireworks.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Good morning tyler and brooke.

I'm here at the olmsted county law enforcement center.

Especially now that many 4th of july community gatherings are cancelled because of the pandemic ?

"* police expect more people will be using fireworks in neighborhoods .

Next week ?*- rochester police will likely not be able to respond to every report of fireworks.

But if people are doing something dangerous like shooting them at each other ?

"* if there's damage to property ?

"* an injuy ?

"* or a fire ?

"* or if you'r sure if what you heard was a gunshot or fireworks ?

"* definitely call it in.

Leiutenant o'neil tells me rpd takes all calls seriously ?

"* but dispatchers have to prioritize which calls to send first responders to.

If we have medical calls or a serious violent crime happening, that's going to take precedence over a fireworks call for example because we're looking at protecting or saving life the city of rochester has a noise ordinance from 11 at night to 7 in the morning so it asks you to be considerate of your neighbors ?

"* as well as veterans suffering from ptsd.

Lt.

O'neil also recommends keeping a few buckets of water nearby if you are setting off fireworks ?

"* just in case something catches fire.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thank you annalise.

If you're unsure of which fireworks are or are not legal in minnesota ?

"* we'll have a link to the state statute on our website at kimt dot com.

Certain fireworks are allowed on private property ?

"* but you cannot set any off on