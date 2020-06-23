Fauci: White House COVID Task Force Considers Pool Testing

According to CNN, on Friday Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the White House coronavirus task force is thinking about pool testing for COVID-19.

The nation's top infectious disease expert told CNN, "Something's not working..."I mean, you can do all the diagramming you want, but something is not working." Pool testing allows you to test a group of people without doing separate diagnostic tests.

If the results are negative then you've eliminated a group of people with one test.

If they're positive, you go back to individual testing.

In May, health officials in Wuhan, China used the pool method to test over 9 million people, using 6.6 million tests.

The US Food and Drug Administration also recommended this strategy.

Fauci adds, "What you need to do is find the penetration of infected people in your society...And the only way you know that is by casting a broad net."