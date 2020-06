Police search for suspect accused of using stolen check at a local jewelry store Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 minutes ago Police search for suspect accused of using stolen check at a local jewelry store The suspect is also accused of stealing two Rolex watches from the Downtown Fort Myers store. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUT IT’S GOING TO TAKE PROVIDINGTHEM WITH THE PROPER RESOURCESTO DO IT.NEW TONIGHT AT TEN ... AIN’TNOBODY GOT TIME FOR THIS.FORT MYERS POLICE ARE LOOKINGFOR THIS MAN, WHO THEY SAY PAIDFOR A ROLEX WITH A STOLENCHECK... THEN MADE OFF WITH TWO*MORE* ROLEXES BEFORE LEAVING.POLICE SAID THE MAN ARRIVED AT AJEWELRY STORE AND ’BOUGHT’ AROLEX AND A GOLD NECKLACE WITHWHAT TURNED OUT TO BE A STOLENCHECK FROM GEORGIA.THEY SAY HE THEN TOOK TWOADDITIONAL WATCHES FROM A REPAIRCOUNTER BEFORE LEAVING.HE WAS SEEN IN A GRAY LAND







