People Around The World Tell Us What Pride Means To Them

Many Pride events have been cancelled this year due to coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped the spirit of the movement being felt by members of the LGBTQ community.

For many of them, Pride is more than just a holiday in the calendar – it is a way of living every day in the pursuit of equal rights.

Here we speak to LGBTQ people from around the world to find out what Pride means to them and why it remains so important.