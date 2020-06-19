Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disneyland reaches agreement with multiple cast member unions on park reopening plan
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Disneyland reaches agreement with multiple cast member unions on park reopening plan

Disneyland reaches agreement with multiple cast member unions on park reopening plan

Disney has reached an agreement with several different cast member unions to bring employees back from furlough when Disneyland eventually reopens.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Guardian_Elite

Guardian_Elite Disneyland reaches agreement with unions on reopening plan https://t.co/fqwoftOfQK 31 minutes ago

1Biganimal

Clifford(Polar Bear) Disneyland reaches agreement with unions on reopening plan https://t.co/ZEj3pwXF4B 33 minutes ago

eva_mlz

Eva Disneyland reaches agreement with cast member unions on park reopening process – Orange County Register https://t.co/Ci6MjESq5S 40 minutes ago

DAPsMurray

DAPs Murray Disneyland Reaches Agreement With Unions Ahead of Reopening https://t.co/sRQKGwzL5x 48 minutes ago

lostboys_girls

DisneyLostBoys&Girls RT @DAPs_Magic: Disneyland Reaches Agreement With Unions Ahead of Reopening https://t.co/nQpT3LY9Zd 52 minutes ago

DAPs_Magic

DAPS MAGIC Disneyland Reaches Agreement With Unions Ahead of Reopening https://t.co/nQpT3LY9Zd 53 minutes ago

Diane_1024

Diane 🇺🇸 Johnson 🇺🇸 RT @fox5sandiego: Disneyland has reached an agreement with several different cast member unions on a plan to eventually bring back employee… 1 hour ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego Disneyland has reached an agreement with several different cast member unions on a plan to eventually bring back em… https://t.co/2cUgXvtyO3 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

There is a secret fairytale world in Arizona - ABC15 Digital [Video]

There is a secret fairytale world in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

Walt Disney was a member of the "Fairy Investigation Society." One of his fellow members created Arizona's enchanted storybook land!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:55Published
Unions Tell Calif. Governor Disneyland Not Ready To Reopen [Video]

Unions Tell Calif. Governor Disneyland Not Ready To Reopen

The coalition of unions which represent thousands of Disneyland workers told California’s governor Thursday that the theme park is not ready to reopen safely.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published