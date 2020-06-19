Disneyland reaches agreement with multiple cast member unions on park reopening plan
Disney has reached an agreement with several different cast member unions to bring employees back from furlough when Disneyland eventually reopens.
Guardian_Elite Disneyland reaches agreement with unions on reopening plan https://t.co/fqwoftOfQK 31 minutes ago
Clifford(Polar Bear) Disneyland reaches agreement with unions on reopening plan https://t.co/ZEj3pwXF4B 33 minutes ago
Eva Disneyland reaches agreement with cast member unions on park reopening process – Orange County Register https://t.co/Ci6MjESq5S 40 minutes ago
DAPs Murray Disneyland Reaches Agreement With Unions Ahead of Reopening https://t.co/sRQKGwzL5x 48 minutes ago
DisneyLostBoys&Girls RT @DAPs_Magic: Disneyland Reaches Agreement With Unions Ahead of Reopening https://t.co/nQpT3LY9Zd 52 minutes ago
DAPS MAGIC Disneyland Reaches Agreement With Unions Ahead of Reopening https://t.co/nQpT3LY9Zd 53 minutes ago
Diane 🇺🇸 Johnson 🇺🇸 RT @fox5sandiego: Disneyland has reached an agreement with several different cast member unions on a plan to eventually bring back employee… 1 hour ago
FOX 5 San Diego Disneyland has reached an agreement with several different cast member unions on a plan to eventually bring back em… https://t.co/2cUgXvtyO3 2 hours ago
There is a secret fairytale world in Arizona - ABC15 DigitalWalt Disney was a member of the "Fairy Investigation Society." One of his fellow members created Arizona's enchanted storybook land!
Unions Tell Calif. Governor Disneyland Not Ready To ReopenThe coalition of unions which represent thousands of Disneyland workers told California’s governor Thursday that the theme park is not ready to reopen safely.