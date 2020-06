NASA astronaut and ISS Commander Chris Cassidy watched as a mirror detached from his spacesuit and floated into space at about a foot per second.



Related videos from verified sources Watch Live! NASA Astronaut Spacewalk To Replace ISS Batteries



The two astronauts getting suited and booted for the trip outside will be NASA’s Chris Cassidy, commander of the current Expedition 63, and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken, who arrived at the ISS at the.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 20 hours ago Virgin Galactic Inks Astronaut Readiness Deal With NASA



Virgin Galactic partners with NASA to send people to the International Space Station. The company will be responsible for sourcing companies interested in space tourism. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:13 Published 4 days ago These Timelapses from the ISS Show Off Earth's Full Beauty



Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago