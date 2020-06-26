BTS' 'Stay Gold' Music Video, Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Visual & Demi Lovato's YouTube Docuseries | Billboard News
BTS' 'Stay Gold' Music Video, Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Visual & Demi Lovato's YouTube Docuseries | Billboard News
BTS releases the hopeful music video for their latest single "Stay Gold," Blackpink unleashes video for 'How You Like That' and Demi Lovato's docuseries is heading to YouTube.
