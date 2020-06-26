Global  

BTS' 'Stay Gold' Music Video, Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Visual & Demi Lovato's YouTube Docuseries | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 02:20s
BTS' 'Stay Gold' Music Video, Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Visual & Demi Lovato's YouTube Docuseries | Billboard News

BTS' 'Stay Gold' Music Video, Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Visual & Demi Lovato's YouTube Docuseries | Billboard News

BTS releases the hopeful music video for their latest single "Stay Gold," Blackpink unleashes video for 'How You Like That' and Demi Lovato's docuseries is heading to YouTube.

Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ vs BTS’ ‘Stay Gold’: Which Video Is Your Favorite?

Two massive music videos dropped on Friday.
Billboard.com



Demi Lovato Docuseries to Air on YouTube | Billboard News [Video]

Demi Lovato Docuseries to Air on YouTube | Billboard News

At the ninth digital newfront and first-ever digital personalized event, Brandcast Delivered, on Thursday (June 25), YouTube announced its list of new and returning projects. Among them is a four-part..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:03
First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

Marking their return after a year-long hiatus, Blackpink arrives with "How You Like That," Megan Thee Stallion unleashes "Girls in the Hood" and Selena Gomez hops on Trevor Daniel's remix of "Past..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:18
First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18