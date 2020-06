Coke, Unilever join Facebook ad boycott Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:08s - Published 2 minutes ago Coke, Unilever join Facebook ad boycott Global consumer products giants Coke and Unilever on Friday joined a growing list of more than 90 advertisers that have temporarily pulled ads from Facebook but went a step further and pulled ads from other social media platforms over complaints the industry is profiting from hate speech. Conway G. Gittens has the latest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign



Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign The campaign asks companies to halt advertisements on Instagram and Facebook, which it claims puts "profit over safety." Six organizations started.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:33 Published 2 days ago