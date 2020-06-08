Merged Police-Firefighter Department Makes Sunnyvale Model for City Reform
Minneapolis approved a plan to create a new public safety system in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
As it happens, Sunnyvale has been operating under that model since 1950.
Kenny Choi reports.
(6-26-20)
