Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Merged Police-Firefighter Department Makes Sunnyvale Model for City Reform
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Merged Police-Firefighter Department Makes Sunnyvale Model for City Reform

Merged Police-Firefighter Department Makes Sunnyvale Model for City Reform

Minneapolis approved a plan to create a new public safety system in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

As it happens, Sunnyvale has been operating under that model since 1950.

Kenny Choi reports.

(6-26-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Minneapolis vows to disband police force [Video]

Minneapolis vows to disband police force

A mounting wave of protests calling for police reform swept across the United States on Sunday, while a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledges to disband the city's police department in favor..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published