Margot Robbie to Star in Disney's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie, Jenna Marbles Quits YouTube & More News | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:21s - Published 5 minutes ago Margot Robbie to Star in Disney's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie, Jenna Marbles Quits YouTube & More News | THR News YouTube star Jenna Marbles has announced that she is quitting her YouTube channel, Margot Robbie is set to star in a female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' for Disney and 'Tenet' has once again been delayed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. 0

Tweets about this Emira||BLM RT @badpostmargots: Margot Robbie will star in Disney’s female fronted ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. https://t.co/qxiaLyrJgZ 1 minute ago Zerutah RT @THR: 'Birds of Prey''s Christina Hodson has been tapped to write a new, female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' for Disney, with Marg… 4 minutes ago zeke RT @Fandango: Margot Robbie will star in a new, female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie for Disney, to be written by Christina Hodson… 4 minutes ago Harnum🐱 RT @PopCrave: Margot Robbie will star in new female-fronted ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie for Disney, @THR reports. The movie is not a… 8 minutes ago Sarah's Attic Of Treasures (SAOT) Margot Robbie to Star in New “Pirates of the Caribbean” Movie for Disney — Prospective Pixie Dust https://t.co/sWOO0WRSPZ 12 minutes ago 𝕄𝕣. 𝕎𝕖𝕤𝕥ℂ𝕆𝕋 RT @ScottGustin: BREAKING: Margot Robbie will star in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. https://t.co/xi4xGqlArD 12 minutes ago 9Honey Celebrity The Aussie actress is set to star in a female-led version of the Disney film. https://t.co/wtNsGkUqy6 18 minutes ago