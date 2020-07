Pima County's hospitalization status reaching 'near-crisis situation'

STATE OF HOSPITAL BED CAPACITY-- IN PIMA COUNTY.00:20 TAJA DAVIS, (HOME DEM(.THE DIRECTOR OF THE PIMACOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS-- ITS REACHING A NEAR-CRISISSITUATION.

SHE EXPLAINED THATHOSPITAL CAPACITY ENCOMPASSESTHREE DIFFERENT THINGS... E-RCAPACITY -- WHICH LOOKS "OK".GENERAL MEDICAL SURGICAL BEDS-- WHICH IS AT 15- PERCENTCAPACITY -- AS OF THURSDAYMORNING.

AND I-C-U CAPACITY --WHICH IS VERY CONSTRAINED./00:22 DR. THERESA CULLEN,DIRECTOR, PIMA COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT "WE HAVE FIVE ICUBEDS.

WE ACTUALLY HAVE A FEWMORE ICU BEDS IN THE CITY, BUTTHE VA HAS SOME OF THEM ANDOBVIOUSLY, YOU NEED TO BEELIGIBLE TO GO.

AND THEN WEHAVE A FEW HOSPITAL BEDS INGREEN VALLEY.

BUT ONCE AGAIN,THE ISSUE AROUND THE BEDS ISTHAT RIGHT NOW THEY ARE VERYCONSTRAINED." A SOLUTION --SURGE CAPACITY& A CONCEPT THATHAS HOSPITALS OPENING UP MOREICU BEDS SO THEY CAN TAKE INMORE PATIENTS.

00:14 DR.THERESA CULLEN, DIRECTOR, PIMACOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT "WEACTUALLY HAVE SEEN THAT HAPPENIN TUCSON ALREADY.

BUT THOSEBEDS NOW NEED TO BE STAFFEDWITH APPROPRIATELY ANDADEQUATELY TRAINED PEOPLE.

ANDMOST HOSPITALS DON'TTRADITIONALLY STAFF FOR ASURGE." THE HEALTH DEPARTMENTWAS AWARE THAT A SURGE MAYHAPPEN -- BUT CULLEN SAYS --THAT DOESN'T MEAN TRAINEDPEOPLE WERE WAITING IN THEWINGS -- READY TO GO.

SO OUTOF EQUIPMENT -- BEDS ANDPERSONNEL... SHE SAYS THECOUNTY IS IN DIRE NEED OFTRAINED STAFF.

00:19 DR.THERESA CULLEN, DIRECTOR, PIMACOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT "IDON'T THINK WE'RE IN ANIGHTMARE RIGHT NOW, WE ARE INA NEAR-CRISIS SITUATION.

BUTWE ARE RESPONDING TO IT.

SOTHE GOOD NEWS IS THAT WE AREWORKING CLOSELY WITH THESTATE.

THE STATE HASIDENTIFIED AND DEVELOPEDSOMETHING CALLED THE SURGELINE, WHICH ENABLES ONEHOSPITAL TO TRANSFER A PATIENTTO ANOTHER HOSPITAL." CULLENSAYS THE COUNTY HAS ACTIVATEDITS .VOLUNTEER CORE REQUESTLINE/ TO SEEK VOLUNTEERS.

TAJADAVIS, KGUN9OYS.THE CITY OF TUCSON HAS BEEN