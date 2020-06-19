Global  

Tulsa bar recloses amid spike in coronavirus cases
Tulsa bar recloses amid spike in coronavirus cases
CASES - MEANS BARS IN TEXASAND FLORIDA ARE ORDERED TOCLOSE.

HERE IN OKLAHOMA,BARS ARE STILL ALLOWED TOSERVE CUSTOMERS.

BUT - ASOUR KATIE KELEHER TELLS US -ONE LOCAL BAR ISN'T TAKINGANY CHANCES."Now is not the time torelax." VO WHEN THESTARLITE BAR IN TULSARE-OPENED ON JUNE 1ST - ITDID SO CAUTIOUSLY.

YOU HADTO HAVE A RESERVATION - ANDWEAR A MASK."But it's incredibly hard onthe service industry,restaurants and bars, totell people that you have towear a mask when they arecoming specifically to putthings in their mouths."VO OWNER LYNN ROBERTSONSAYS THE RISE IN COVID-19CASE NUMBERS IN OKLAHOMAWORRIED HER.

SO - JUST TWOAND A HALF WEEKS AFTER ITRE-OPENED - THE STARLITECLOSED ITS DOORS AGAIN ONJUNE 17TH.

ROBERTSON SAYSHER STAFF WAS SUPPORTEDDURING THEIR FIRST SHUT DOWN- AND WOULD BE SO AGAIN."Knowing that my staff wastaken care of and knowingthat, like, we couldactually shut down and keeppeople safe was the bestdecision for us." VOROBERTSON SAYS SHE FEELS FOROTHERS IN THE INDUSTRY WHOCAN'T SHUT DOWN.

AND HOPESSOMETHING CAN BE DONE TOPROTECT THEM."It would be great if therewas some legislation orsomething else put down tomake it more fair and moresafe for everybody in thisindustry." VO SITTING INHER EMPTY BAR ON A FRIDAYEVENING - ROBERTSON HOPESTHINGS WILL RETURN TO NORMALSOON.

BUT UNTIL THEN -SHE'S STAYING CLOSED ANDSTAYING SAFE."Our lives were spent onwatching people dance andhave fun and be social.

Andit's great that people areable to get out, but what'sthe fun of a bar if be,like, if you can't dance andyou can't have those momentsand you can't do that." INTULSA, KATIE KELEHER, 2WORKS FOR YOU





