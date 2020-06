Katalin Pota - BERNIE2020 Experts Warn Coronavirus Cases Could Spike In Tri-State As Virus Surges In Parts Of U.S. https://t.co/qdmOPlhUu1 39 seconds ago

Queen of the Click👑☕️ RT @CBSNewYork: Experts Warn Coronavirus Cases Could Spike In Tri-State As Virus Surges In Parts Of U.S. @Christinafantv reports. https://t… 4 minutes ago

CBS New York Experts Warn Coronavirus Cases Could Spike In Tri-State As Virus Surges In Parts Of U.S. @Christinafantv reports. https://t.co/3GkIlHz36A 11 minutes ago

Northumbrians For Europe #FBPE Experts warn of increase in risk with easing of #lockdown Government is foolish. #Coronavirus: How many cases of C… https://t.co/FK5BtMWXmA 4 hours ago

Facts Check Mike Pence was twice pressed on the wisdom of holding campaign rallies, even as the administration's own public hea… https://t.co/4GWls42pBe 5 hours ago

Sherrel Stewart RT @WBHM: Experts warn that gatherings over the July 4th weekend could cause another surge in coronavirus cases if people don't wear masks… 21 hours ago

WBHM 90.3 FM Experts warn that gatherings over the July 4th weekend could cause another surge in coronavirus cases if people don… https://t.co/11bbWg7Fam 21 hours ago