Gov. Sisolak to update Nevadans on COVID-19 response, reopening Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:53s - Published 1 week ago Gov. Sisolak to update Nevadans on COVID-19 response, reopening Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to address the spike in COVID-19 cases in the past week as well as the rise in hospital-related stays associated with the virus. This comes as other western states are mandating the public wear face coverings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FACE COVERINGS WHILE IN PUBLIC.THE CULINARY UNION IS NOWCALLING ON THE GOVERNOR TOFOLLOW SUIT IN ORDER TO PROTECTWORKERS IN SOUTHERN NEVADA..THANKS FOR JOINING US..I'M.. TODD QUINONES...AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN.LETS GET OVER....TO 13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER....JOE BARTELS LIVE.....AT MOUNTAIN VIEW HOSPITAL..AND JOE...THE GOVERNOR HAS ANNOUNCED....A NEWS CONFERENCE....FOR TOMORROW. JOE...HE HAS..AND WE EXPECT HIM TO ADDRESS.THE SURGE IN CASES...THERE'S ALSO BEEN A SPIKE INHOSPITAL VISITS..CONNECTED TO COVID-19..EXPERTS SAY REQUIRING FACEMASKS...MAY BE THE NEXT STEP.MORE PICTURES OF BUSYRESTAURANTS..WITH LITTLE SOCIAL DISTANCING..HAVE POPPED UP..WET AND WILD..PACKED AS PEOPLE..STOOD IN LINE..CLOSE TO EACH OTHER..IN THE SWELTERING HEAT..AUTHORITIES WATCHING..CLOSELYFOR NEW COVID-19 CASES TO POPUP.SOT: JUNE 15, 2020 NEWSCONFERENCE GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 2:31"WE HAD THE EXPECTATION THAT ASA RESULT OF RE-OPENING AND ANINCREASE IN TESTING OURPOSITIVE CASES ARE LIKELY TOINCREASE WE HAVE SEEN ANINCREASE IN POSITIVE CASES BUTTHAT HAS YET TO NEGATIVELYIMPACT THE CAPACITY OF OURHOSPITALS." THE LATEST NUMBERS..SHOW.. JUST THAT..FIVE NEW DAILY CASE RECORDSSET..IN JUST THE PAST 8 DAYS...COVID-19 HOSPITALSTAYS..CONTINUE TO TREND UPWARDFOR THE 4TH CONSECUTIVE WEEKTHE POSITIVE TEST RATE...ISSPIKING..BOTTOMING OUT JUST BELOW TWOPERCENT..IN LATE MAY AND EARLY JUNE..NOW..ABOUT TO EXCEED THE WORLDHEALTH ORGANIZATION'SRECOMMENDATIONS...SOT: DR.DALIAH WACHS/FAMILY PHYSICIAN1:24 "THE POSITIVITY RATELOOKED AT HOW MANY PEOPLE ARETAKING THE TEST AND HOW MANY OFTHEM ARE COMING BACK POSITIVE." FAMILY PHYSICIAN ANDSYNDICATED RADIO SHOW HOST..DR. DALIAH WACHS..SAYS..POSITIVE TESTS ARE JUST ONEFACTOR...AMONG MANY THAT HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE WATCHING..ASTRIGGER POINTS...FOR RESTRICTIONS DR.DALIAH WACHS/FAMILY PHYSICIAN7:30 "I WOULDN'T BE SURPRISEDTHAT THE GOVERNORS NEXT STEPIS LET'S MANDATE THE MASKSBECAUSE WERE MOVING TOWARDSTHAT DIRECTION." FACE COVERINGS ARE NOWREQUIRED FOR ANYONE IN PUBLICIN CALIFORNIA..WASHINGTON STATE..PARTS OF WASHINGTON ANDARIZONA..THIS COMES AS..THE POWERFUL CULINARY UNION..IS CALLING FOR ALL STAFF..AND GUESTS AT LAS VEGASCASINOS..TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS.SOT: MONDAY NEWS CONFERENCEGEOCONDAARGELLO-KLINE/CULINARY UNIONLOCAL 226 18:53 "WE NEEDEVERYBODY WEARING MASKS WHY AREWE DIFFERENT THAN CALIFORNIAWHY WHY ARE THE WORKERS HERE INNEVADA WE HAVE BEEN ASKING ANDASKING AND ASKING TO THELEADERSHIP OF NEVADA." THE GOVERNOR TELLS 13INVESTIGATES..THE NUMBERS ARE EVALUATEDDAILY..AND IF SURGES IN CASESLIKE GAMING..HE WOULD CONSIDER..A PUBLIC MANDATE...HOSPITAL BED CAPACITY..REMAINS IN GOOD SHAPE! EXPERTSSAY..MASKS.IN GENERAL..HAVE SHOWN TO SLOW THE SPREADOF DISEASE..LIKE COVID-19..THE GOVERNOR'S NEWS CONFERENCEIS SET FOR 5 PM TOMORROW..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13







Tweets about this Grace RT @8NewsNow: MASKS ARE NOW MANDATORY: Governor Steve Sisolak's emergency directive has now taken effect. You are required to wear a mask o… 5 days ago 8 News NOW MASKS ARE NOW MANDATORY: Governor Steve Sisolak's emergency directive has now taken effect. You are required to wea… https://t.co/1E73ou2Y2f 5 days ago

Related videos from verified sources MASK MANDATE: What you need to know in Nevada



Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has now mandated people must wear face coverings while in public spaces which includes private businesses, casinos and hotels. The goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:05 Published 5 days ago Nevadans continues to face unemployment issues



No mask, no service and still no answers Wednesday from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on the state’s unemployment issues. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:15 Published 6 days ago Gov. Sisolak mandates Nevadans to wear face coverings



Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference on Wednesday that provided an update on Nevada’s ongoing response to COVID-19. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:20 Published 6 days ago