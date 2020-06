Gov. Sisolak mandates Nevadans to wear face coverings Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:20s - Published 8 minutes ago Gov. Sisolak mandates Nevadans to wear face coverings Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference on Wednesday that provided an update on Nevada’s ongoing response to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONSGROWS HERE IN SOUTHERNNEVADA...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.....AUSTIN CARTER IS LIVE....NEAR THE STRIP....TONIGHT..AND AUSTIN..YOU SPOKE WITH A DOCTOR WHOSAYS.....THIS ORDER IS NEEDED...RIGHT NOW!THAT MANDATE BEGINS AT MIDNIGHTON FRIDAY THE GOVERNORGIVING BUSINESSES ONE DAY TOPREPARESISOLAK "NO SHIRT, NO SHOES, NOMASK, NO SERVICE" GOVERNORSISOLAK - NOT PLAYING AROUND.NOW REQUIRING ALL NEVADANS TOWEAR FACE COVERINGS WHILE INPUBLIC - AMID THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.((SOT)) SISOLAK "THIS RIGHTHERE HAS A LOT TO DO WITH WHYNUMBERS ARE GOING UP PEOPLEAREN'T WEARING THESE" SISOLAKSAYING THAT WEARING A MASK - ISNOT POLITICAL - IT'S A MEDICALNECESSITY.ANY TALKS OF MOVING TO PHASETHREE OF REOPENING - ALSO ONHOLD.((SOT)) SISOLAK "IF YOU'REYOUNG AND YOU'RE HEALTHY, ITMIGHT BE OKAY FOR YOU BUT YOUCOULD BE ASYMPTOMATIC ANDYOU'RE SPREADING IT TO SOMEONEELSE" DOCTOR CHRISTINA MADISON- SAYS THE RISING NUMBERSAREN'T JUST BECAUSE OF TESTINGANYMORE - THERE'S A TRUE SPIKEIN CASES.((SOT)) DR.CHRISTINA MADISON "IT'S GOINGTO BE A BIG DEAL WHEN YOU TAKEIT HOME TO GRANDMA, OR YOURAUNT OR UNCLE THAT'S OLDER ANDVULNERABLE WHO HAS KIDNEYPROBLEMS OR HEART TROUBLE, ANDTHEN THEY END UP IN THEHOSPITAL" THE FACE-COVERINGORDER - ESPECIALLY TARGETINGINDOOR BUSINESSES LIKE MALLS,GROCERY STORES AND CASINOS.NATS OF CASINO FORMER MGMRESORTS EXECUTIVE GREG CHASE -SPOKE WITH US RECENTLY ABOUTSOME OF HIS CONCERNS INSIDEREQUIREMENT - WILL BE A GAMECHANGER.((SOT)) GREG CHASE "FRANKLY ITHINK THE GREATER MESSAGE IS WEALL HAVE TO REMEMBER THIS ISFOR THE BETTER HEALTH ANDSAFETY OF OUR FRIENDS, OURNEIGHBORS, OUR FAMILY AT THEEND OF THE DAY" MANY OF THEMAJOR CASINO OPERATORSRELEASING STATEMENTS TONIGHT INSUPPORT OF THE MANDATE...BUT FOR THOSE BUSINESSES WHODON'T COMPLY...THE GOVERNOR SAYS THEY WILLFACE VIOLATIONS.AND BUSINESSES ALSO HAVE THERIGHT TO ASK SOMEONE TO LEAVEIF THEY AREN'T WEARING A MASK.THERE ARE SOME EXCEPTIONS TOTHE FACE MASK MANDATE --INCLUDING THOSE WITH MEDICALCONDITIONS THAT MAKE ITDIFFICULT TO BREATHE, THOSEWITH A DISABILITY THAT PREVENTSTHEM FROM WEARING A FACECOVERING, AND YOUNG CHILDREN.FOR A FULL DESCRIPTION OF THENEW GUIDELINES AT KTNV DOT COM.AC 13 AN.