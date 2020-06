MASK MANDATE: What you need to know in Nevada

Nevada Gov.

Steve Sisolak has now mandated people must wear face coverings while in public spaces which includes private businesses, casinos and hotels.

The goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 which continues to spread in Nevada but there are lingering questions about enforcement and medical exemptions.

The state's largest economic engine, gaming, was among the first to adopt a universal requirement for masks.