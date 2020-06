Casinos react to face mask mandate in Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Casinos react to face mask mandate in Nevada by Gov. Sisolak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "WE BELIEVE FACE COVERINGS WILLNOT DIMINISH THE UNIQUEEXPERIENCES ONLY LAS VEGAS.....CAN OFFER VISITORS".M-G-M ALSO IN SUPPORT OF THEDECISION...NOW REQUIRING MASKS....AT ALL PROPERTIESNATIONWIDE....SAYING IN PART..."AT MGM RESORTS.....WE HAVE PUT HEALTH AND SAFETYAT THE CENTER OF ALL WE DO,AND....THIS WILL BE.....A MODIFICATION OFPROTECTIONS.....THAT MAKE UP OURMULTI-LAYERED....- 7-POINT SAFETY PLAN"AND EARLIER TODAY...CAESARS ENTERTAINMENTPROPERTIES....PUT OUT A POLICY REQUIRING FACECOVERINGS.PREVIOUSLY..ALL EMPLOYEES AND GUESTS ATTABLE GAMES WERE REQUIRED TOWEAR MASKS.FOR EVERYONE ELSE..IT WAS ENCOURAGED.AGAIN..NOW IT IS REQUIRED IN ALLPUBLIC SPACES.







